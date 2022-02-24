Lady Gaga tapped to present at 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

ABC/Randy Holmes

Lady Gaga is not only up for a Screen Actors Guild Award this Sunday, she will also be presenting at the ceremony.

Billboard reports that Gaga, who earned a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for portraying Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, will take to the stage and introduce the movie before a clip of it plays. She will speak alongside Jared Leto, who played Paolo Gucci in the film and is up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Actors from four other movies also vying for the night’s highest film honor — Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture — will also take the stage. Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Tyler Perry will introduce a clip from their film Don’t Look Up, while Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton will introduce King Richard. Other films up for the award are Belfast and CODA.

The 28th Annual SAG Awards will take place Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on TNT and TBS.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.