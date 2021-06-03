Lady Gaga teams with Versace for Pride Month/’Born This Way’ capsule collection, will release beauty “Vault” soon

David Livingston/Getty Images

Lady Gaga portrays a member of the Gucci family in her upcoming film, but she’s teamed with another famous Italian fashion house for a new capsule collection celebrating both Pride Month and the 10th anniversary of her album Born This Way.

“Versace has always been a leader,” Gaga wrote on Instagram while modeling a Born This Way Versace tee and beret. “Since Gianni, Donatella, Allegra, and still now they have celebrated the beautiful colors of love we have within us to offer each other. We were all more different, and different is beautiful.”

“Noting that a portion of the proceeds from the collection will go to her Born This Way Foundation, Gaga wrote, “Thank you Donatella for supporting LGBTQ+ mental health and the Born This Way tenth anniversary.”

Donatella Versace also posted photos and video of herself modeling the collection, including a replica of the leather jacket that Versace designed for Gaga’s Born This Way Ball tour 10 years ago. You can win the $20,000 jacket — plus an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas to meet Gaga and attend her show — by entering at Omaze by June 30.

The full collection is available at Versace.com.

In other Gaga news, on June 8, her beauty line, Haus Labs, will release the Bad Kid Vault, a limited edition box of products from the line.

“We made the BAD KID VAULT to celebrate you — to highlight a decade of love, acceptance, empowerment, and equality,” Gaga captioned an image of herself posing with the Vault. “This limited-edition vault includes a curated collection of @hauslabs artistry tools, so you can create your own glam to celebrate what being Born This Way means to you. Keep dancing, keep singing, and keep being you.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.