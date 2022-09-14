Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Madonna and more have Black Friday vinyl releases for you this November

Streamline/Interscope

Yes, we know, it’s not even Halloween, let alone Thanksgiving, but the folks behind Record Store Day have already released a list of the goodies that’ll be available at your local independent record store on Black Friday: November 25, 2022. The Weeknd, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Alanis Morissette, the late Olivia-Newton John and Billie Eilish are among the artists with new vinyl releases you’ll find in the racks.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are putting out Cheek to Cheek Live, documenting the concert they did in New York City in 2014, highlighting material from their duets album, Cheek to Cheek. Madonna has a limited-edition 40th anniversary 12″ single version of her debut, “Everybody.”

Meanwhile, Alanis Morissette is making her most recent studio album Such Pretty Forks in the Road available on cassette. A picture-disc vinyl version of Olivia Newton-John’s 1981 pop classic Physical will be available on vinyl for the first time.

Speaking of ’80s pop classics, Duran Duran is releasing Live at Hammersmith ’82!, documenting a show they did in London at the height of Duranmania that features performances of “Rio,” “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Girls on Film” and more.

Finally, The Weeknd is releasing a version of his most recent album, Dawn FM, on vinyl with alternate cover art; Billie Eilish is doing the same thing with her latest album, Happier Than Ever.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.