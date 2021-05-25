Lady Gaga’s dog walker details “hardest part” of recovering from injury

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ryan Fischer says he is still struggling to come to terms with being shot after armed robbers ambushed him on a walk and stole two of Lady Gaga‘s French bulldogs.

Taking to Instagram Monday, Fisher expressed frustration that he is constantly reminded that he was injured in the violent altercation.

Explaining that people will approach him and point out that he was shot, Fischer remarked, “It’s a strange thing to be known for a trauma that I’m still healing from.”

While he understands the remarks are coming from a good place and that the”support and well wishes have been incredible,” he explained the remarks cause him to “relive” that painful moment of his life again and complicate his recovery process.

“Along with the media attention and trauma recovery, I am – for the first time in a very long time – without purpose, which has been the hardest part of this chapter,” he revealed, explaining that the trauma has left him unable to perform his responsibilities.

Explained Fischer, “Because I’m not yet in the proper headspace to care for dogs (whenever I perceive a dog is in danger I go on high alert and then break down and cry after), my purpose for the last ten years has suddenly vanished.”

He revealed that he is now contemplating what to do next with his life and ended on a hopeful note, telling his followers that he is “excited to share in my bumbling exploration and storytelling with you along the way. To a purposeful journey!”

This is Fischer’s first health update since being discharged from the hospital.

The stolen dogs, Gustav and Koji, have since been returned to Gaga. An investigation has since led to five arrests.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.