Lance Bass confirms Justin Timberlake welcomed "cute" new baby earlier this year

A while back, it was reported that Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel had welcomed a second child, a sibling to their five-year-old son Silas. However, the couple themselves never confirmed the baby’s existence, let alone any details like whether or not it was a boy or a girl. Good thing we’ve got JT’s former bandmate Lance Bass around to spill the tea.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lance confirmed that yes, the couple did have a second child earlier this year. What’s more, Lance has seen pictures of the new arrival.

“The baby is cute of course, it’s Justin and Jessica!” Lance told ET. As for the child’s name, Lance laughed, “That’s a good question…Justin would kill me!”

Based on previous reports, the baby was a boy, but we don’t know for sure. However, Lance boasted that everyone else in *NSYNC knew about little Timberlake before everyone else, and admitted that their group chat is now all about babies, including the newborn.

By Andrea Dresdale

