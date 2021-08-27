Lance Bass weighs in on the possibility of an *NSYNC/BSB joint tour

ABC/Craig Sjodin

To all the fans hoping for a joint *NSYNC/Backstreet Boys tour? Sorry to break your boy-band-loving hearts.

After Chris Kirkpatrick told ABC Audio a joint tour didn’t seem likely, his *NSYNC band mate, Lance Bass, confirms it’s not in the cards right now.

“I would agree just because I don’t think they’ll ever be an *NSYNC tour, either!” he laughs to ABC Audio. “So I don’t think we’ll be joining the Backstreet Boys. But we’ve been having a lot of fun with those guys the last couple of years.”

Lance says the pandemic really brought the two groups together and he thinks it’s a good lesson to see that even “perceived enemies” like two rival boy bands can “come together and love each other.” Lance anticipates the “BackSync” performance they did for Pride this year could become an annual event.

As for any more collaborations with BSB, Lance says there’s nothing currently in the works and there might not be for a while, because he’s soon to be on paternity leave. He’s set to welcome twins with husband Michael Turchin in early November.

Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone and Chris are already dads, so did they give Lance any baby advice?

“The only advice they gave me was to sleep whenever you can sleep,” he says. “I’m not a napper, but I have a feeling I’m going to become a napper because they said the first six months, you just maybe sleep every two or three hours.”

You can catch Lance guest hosting ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.