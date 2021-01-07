"Large majority" of Grammy performers are "confirmed" — but The Weeknd's not involved

Recording Academy

If you thought that the Grammys might try to make nice with The Weeknd by inviting him to perform on the telecast, after shockingly snubbing him when nominations were announced — think again.

Variety spoke to interim Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr. about the plans for the newly rescheduled Grammy Awards, which as of now will take place on March 14. Mason wouldn’t name names but said that so far, no performers have pulled out of the show due to the change, and are very “supportive” of the decision, which was made due to rising COVID-19 infection and fatality numbers in L.A.

Mason also said that “a large majority of our performances have been secured and confirmed,” and said “Yes” to the question of whether they’re “all or mostly nominees.”

“Traditionally a large percentage of our performers have been current nominees, but not always,” Mason added. “There is no hard and fast rule.”

The Weeknd isn’t a nominee, but when asked if there’s been any talk of the chart-topping Canadian star being involved in the show, Mason said, “Not that I’m aware of.”

Many fans believe The Weeknd’s new video for “Save Your Tears” is a comment on his Grammy snub. In one scene, he brings a big trophy cup onstage and then angrily throws it across the room. The “Blinding Lights” singer will just have to settle for performing at the Super Bowl halftime show next month.

The Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air on CBS. Beyoncé leads all nominees with nine, followed by six apiece for Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa.

