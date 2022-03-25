Latto and Mariah Carey tease collaboration dropping on Monday

RCA Records

Latto released her new album 777 on Friday, but there’s a bonus track coming on Monday, and it just may feature Mariah Carey.

The bonus track is a remix of Latto’s hit “Big Energy,” which samples the 1981 song “Genius of Love” by Tom Tom Club. And you know what other song samples “Genius of Love?” Mariah Carey’s 1995 hit “Fantasy.”

On Friday, Latto tweeted an emoji of a slot machine showing three sevens, then the “plus” sign, and then a butterfly, which is, of course, Mariah’s symbol. Mariah retweeted it and commented with the surprised eyes emoji.

We’ll see what happens on Monday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.