Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Flowers” is a tale of two boyfriends

After breaking through with “Fingers Crossed,” Lauren Spencer-Smith now has a follow-up hit with “Flowers.” She says it was actually inspired by the same bad relationship that inspired “Fingers Crossed,” but this time around she has something good to compare it to.

“It was kind of inspired by two things. Basically, my boyfriend now is like the best human being in the whole world,” Lauren tells ABC Audio. “And in the beginning of our relationship, anything nice he did to me, I would just have this trauma response and, like, start crying, because I couldn’t handle that somebody was treating me right. Because I was treated so wrong [by my ex].”

Calling the song “Flowers,” Lauren says it is a reference to the first time she experienced that trauma.

“My boyfriend kept telling me he was gonna buy me flowers every single week. And the last person I was with either didn’t buy me them, or bought me them when they were sorry,” she explains. That led to the line in the song, “I guess that flowers aren’t just used for big apologies/I guess I should’ve been more conscious how you spoke to me.”

As the Canadian singer notes, “The whole song is kind of like a comparative relation of the two and realizing how you’re supposed to be treated by somebody else. And yeah, it’s more like a reflection piece on both sides!”

Lauren’s new single, “Narcissist,” arrives July 29. It’s not clear if that song was also inspired by that toxic previous boyfriend. She’s also scheduled a string of concerts, starting August 11 in San Francisco and wrapping up September 3 in Toronto. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

