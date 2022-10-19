Lauv to host one night only event focusing on mental health

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

﻿Lauv﻿ is deepening his partnership with BetterHelp, an online therapy platform, by throwing a one night only virtual event dedicated to mental health.

The event doubles as a celebration of his new album, All 4 Nothing. Interactive video company Kiswe will oversee the digital event, titled The Lauvstream: A Live Music & Meditation Experience, which is meant to take on a journey of enlightenment. The event will focus on mindfulness, the strength in being vulnerable and the importance of self-care.

The gig, which goes live November 10 at 9 p.m. ET, will also include an intimate live band performance that will elevate the songs off Lauv’s new album. Fans will be able to tune into some of his older hits as well.

Lauv, himself, will be on hand for a live question and answer session with attendees.

“I’ve had such a life changing experience on tour and can’t wait to announce more tour dates for 2023,” he said in a statement promoting the new event. “But in the meantime, this livestream is the perfect experience for us all to celebrate being present in music and in life, all around the world at once.”

This is the second time Lauv’s shined a light on BetterHelp. Earlier this month, he announced he’ll be giving away $3 million worth of therapy services on the platform. Lauv encouraged his fans — from those who have been able to get therapy to those who don’t have the resources available — to visit BetterHelp.com/Lauv to register.

Fans who take advantage of the offer will be matched with a therapist and given access to a month of free therapy.

