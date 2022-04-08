Lauv unveils new album, ﻿’All 4 Nothing’﻿, releases title track

Hannah Lux Davis

After teasing it for several months, Lauv is ready to drop his sophomore album and announced its title on Friday, All 4 Nothing. Also, mark your calendars for August 5 because that’s when it drops.

To mark the milestone announcement, Lauv also released the album’s dreamy lead single, “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)” and announced he’s heading back on tour.

The singer said in a statement that his newest track “is a song about loving someone so much at a time in your life when you’re still in the process of learning how to love yourself and being scared how your own personal insecurities could ruin a love that is and could be so genuine and transformative. In essence, it’s a song about surrendering to love and life.”

Lauv also dropped the track’s music video, which takes him to the beach to enjoy falling in love with someone new. He rolls around in the water and plays various instruments on the sand. He said in a statement it was “amazing” filming the music video because it “surpassed every dream I could’ve had for shooting a video for this song.”

As for his upcoming tour, it kicks off on August 11 in Minneapolis and will take him across North America’s biggest cities before wrapping September 20 in Seattle.

Presale tickets become available Monday, April 11, beginning 12 p.m. local time with general tickets going on sale starting Thursday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time on Lauv’s official website.

