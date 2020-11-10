Leslie Odom Jr. and wife Nicolette Robinson celebrating second baby on the way

The Hamilton star made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of the couple and their three-year-old daughter Lucille Ruby.

“Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too,” he wrote. “Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!! We’ll make it right for you.”

“Sweet baby boy, we cannot wait to meet you,” Nicolette commented. “More reasons to love, to live, to connect, to pave the way for you and other little ones arriving in this world. We love you.”

The baby boy is expected in March.

Ironically, the pair recently starred in the Freeform mini-series Love in the Time of Corona as a married couple debating if they want to have another child during the pandemic.

Leslie and Nicolette also appear in the highly anticipated directorial debut of Regina King, titled One Night in Miami, set to open in theaters on Christmas Day. He portrays Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer Sam Cooke, and she plays Sam’s wife, Barbara Cooke.