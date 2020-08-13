"Levitating": Hear Dua Lipa sing with Madonna and Missy Elliott now

Hugo Comte

The long-awaited remix of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott, has arrived. The track, remixed by DJ The Blessed Madonna, is from Dua’s upcoming remix EP Club Future Nostalgia. You can listen to it streaming now.

According to Billboard, Dua said in a statement, “I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable The Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become Club Future Nostalgia and the absolute queens Missy Elliott and Madonna.”

For her part, The Blessed Madonna, born Marea Stamper, added that working on the record was her “dream come true.”

“Being a part of this was not only an honor but the very best medicine for dancing feet that are stuck at home,” she said, according to Billboard. “I hope it lifts up the spirits of everyone that hears it, as much as it has lifted mine. Truly, I am levitating.”

The entire Club Future Nostalgia remix EP, which also features a remix of the song “Physical” with Gwen Stefani, will be out August 28.

By Andrea Dresdale

