Lewis Capaldi admits he hasn’t finished his next album: “I am horribly lazy”

It’s been three years since Lewis Capaldi released his debut studio album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. So, what’s the status of his sophomore album? He has some bad news…

BBC reports Lewis hasn’t completed his follow-up album because he hasn’t been inspired. He reportedly told the crowds at Latitude Festival that he hasn’t created a new song since “Before You Go” was released in November 2019.

“I just want to say now, I have no new music to play you,” the Grammy nominee admitted. “So we’re just going to play you all of the old stuff.” He also joked that his fans better “enjoy” his songs because, as he admitted, “It’s all we’ve got.”

Although the crowd cheered for him regardless, Lewis openly explained why he didn’t have anything new to share. “I rescheduled a lot of shows last year because I was like, ‘Guys, I need to finish my new album,'” he continued. “And I was supposed to do it, but I am horribly lazy.”

The Scottish singer has been out of the public eye while he reportedly worked on his new album and was touched that droves of fans showed up to hear him perform.

“Thanks for coming back in this many numbers,” he told the large crowd. “I always get the feeling people have forgotten us.”

Lewis jokingly revealed he did work on something over the years and stuck out his gut, calling it his “lockdown belly.”

“The baby’s due in March,” he quipped. “We’re all very excited.”

It is unknown when Lewis’ new album will see the light of day, but he assured fans they won’t have to wait too much longer, adding he’ll be back “very soon.”

