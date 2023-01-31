Lewis Capaldi breaks record for most tickets sold for an indoor live show in Scotland

Alexandra Gavillet

Lewis Capaldi broke a record in his native Scotland: he is now the music artist who has sold the most tickets for an indoor live show.

Lewis recently played at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen, Scotland, and sold over 15,000 tickets for the show. IQ was first to report the news.

A representative for ASM Global, which operates the venue, confirmed Lewis’ show set the record for largest indoor crowd.

“P&J Live was the perfect venue for Lewis’ full-hearted songs and incredible production on his hugely successful arena tour,” programming director James Harrison said in a statement. “Nearly 15,000 fans from Scotland’s North East standing on the floor has to be seen to be believed, a unique sight in UK venues, an incredible atmosphere and a night to remember for everyone that was there.”

The record had previously been set by Scottish singer Gerry Cinnamon back in 2019.

Lewis is on tour in support of his forthcoming album, Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent, which arrives May 19. His tour runs until September 23, with a final stop set for Belfast, Ireland.

