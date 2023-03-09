Lewis Capaldi documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ to hit Netflix April 5

Alexandra Gavillet

A Lewis Capaldi documentary called How I’m Feeling Now will stream globally on Netflix on April 5.

The film, described as an “intimate portrait” that was shot “verité-style,” follows the Scottish singer from the success of his debut album and global tours to the making of his second album, which he had to record in his parents’ garden shed during the U.K.’s strict pandemic lockdown.

The movie was commissioned by BMG, which also executive-produced and co-financed the hugely successful 2022 David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream. BMG executive Stuart Souter says in a statement that the Lewis documentary is “much more than just a music film.”

He added, “With the support of his family and manager … Lewis has opened up in a unique way. Just like his music, we are confident that it will connect with people around the world.”

On Instagram, Lewis posted a video of himself dressed as characters from different Netflix shows, from Bridgerton to Money Heist to Squid Game, and wrote of the film, “pretty terrified for everyone to see this if I’m quite honest, but I’m so so proud of it.”

Lewis’ new album, Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, is due out May 19.

