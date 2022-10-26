Lewis Capaldi reveals he changed some lyrics to song co-written by Ed Sheeran: “I’m not singing that!”

Alexandra Gavillet

Lewis Capaldi reveals his upcoming album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent contains a song co-written by Ed Sheeran. He also admitted he made some changes to Ed’s writing.

Speaking with BBC, Lewis revealed the title of an upcoming track called “Pointless,” which he says was penned by the famous redhead. Lewis added Ed’s writing “brought out the softy in me.”

The Scottish singer confessed that he resisted the idea of working with Ed, noting that “every British artist who has a number one record seems to have Ed on it.” Lewis went on, “That’s a testament to how good he is but I was wary of it… My ego was going, ‘I don’t want people thinking Ed wrote my song.'”

The singer continued that Ed understood his reservations and even “offered to take up a pseudonym,” but Lewis rejected the idea because “at the end of the day, he did help write it so there should be no question.”

On the topic of Ed’s lyrics bringing out Lewis’ softer side, he admitted there was one lyric that had to go, which was, “She gives me more than everything, I’ll give her my last name.”

“I was like, ‘Ed, this is 2022. No-one has to take anyone’s second name. I’m not singing that,'” he said before adding, “I don’t even think… that Ed’s own wife has got his last name.”

He did reveal he kept the sappy lyric, “I bring her coffee in the mornings/ She brings me inner peace.”

Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent is set to hit stores on May 19, 2023. The album will also come in vinyl and CD format — which all can be pre-ordered on the official website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.