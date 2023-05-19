Lewis Capaldi talks new album, ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’

Capitol

Lewis Capaldi’s sophomore album, Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, is out now.

In a new interview with Rebecca Judd for Apple Music 1, the Scottish singer discusses writing the majority of the album — which features the songs “Wish You the Best,” “Pointless” and “Forget Me” — in his parents’ shed during the pandemic in 2020.

“I didn’t have any other choice really,” he says. “I lived with my parents at the time, so it was kind of that thing. It wasn’t a conscious decision, of course, but it was good. It was nice to be, I guess, comfortable. I think next time, I might go somewhere sunny.”

The album tackles themes of mental health; Lewis says before writing it, he was having panic attacks onstage every day and dealing with the symptoms of Tourette syndrome.

“My mental health issues are a direct symptom, I guess, of my job,” he says. “I’ve never had them before things took off and went crazy and stuff, so it’s interesting to write an album about it when that is the case.”

Now, he’s at the point where he can balance his mental health with his career. It’s a trade-off, he says.

“I’ll take a few panic attacks and my Tourettes and stuff for what’s happening, but if it gets to the point where things get worse mentally and I stop kind of looking after myself in that regard, I think that would be a point where I’d be like, ‘I’m just not going to do this anymore,’” Lewis says.

