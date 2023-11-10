Lewis Capaldi’s breakthrough hit “Someone You Loved” is certified RIAA Diamond

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns via Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi’s breakthrough song “Someone You Loved” can add a new accolade to its long list of achievements.

The hit song was certified RIAA Diamond Wednesday, November 8, on the fifth anniversary of its release. That means the song has made over 10 million in sales and its streaming equivalent in the U.S. alone.

The emotional ballad reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and stayed there for three weeks, while it topped the Official UK Singles Chart for seven weeks. If that wasn’t enough, “Someone You Loved” ranks as the most-streamed song of all time in the U.K., with over 16 billion combined global streams.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for Lewis that ‘Someone You Loved’ has earned such rare Diamond distinction,” Capitol Music Group chair & CEO Michelle Jubelirer said in a statement. “The song is a classic—transcending any particular genre or moment in music—and one that will surely continue to resonate deeply with people the world over for countless years to come.”

