Lewis Capaldi's plans for 2021: "Become a horrible human being"

Lewis Capaldi performed on the 2020 American Music Awards Sunday, and backstage, he shared what he’s learned about himself during the pandemic and his plans for 2021. But if you’re a fan of the Scottish singer/songwriter, you probably know he rarely gives a straight answer about anything.

Lewis started off seriously, explaining that he’d been very productive during quarantine.

“The last eight months for me, professionally, I was pleased to see that..I actually wrote a lot more songs and…I did a lot more work on the next record than I thought I was going to do,” he said. “I thought I was just gonna, like, laze around and stuff.”

But then, out came the self-deprecating humor.

“On a personal level, it was quite nice to learn I’m exactly who I thought I was,” noted Lewis. “I am just as lazy and just as fat and just as disgusting as I thought I was…[I ate] Doritos for breakfast!”

And, he says, it’s only going to get worse next year.

“In 2020, I thought: New Year’s resolution, I’m gonna be a better person…,” he explained. “And I have to say that I’ve gone too far. I’ve done too much of that now! So I’m going to say that I’m gonna cut right back in 2021, and I’m gonna become a horrible human being!”

Lewis also promises new music for 2021.

“I was kind of thinking, should I release music in 2020? But I’ve decided people have suffered enough this year and I’ll just wait till next year and then we can start afresh,” he cracked.

“Just when people start to get back to normal, and they go ‘Woo hoo! Things are looking up!’ I’ll come with a new album,” he laughed. “And just…instant sadness. And joy.”

By Andrea Dresdale

