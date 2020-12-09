Liam Payne and Dixie D'Amelio debut festive "Naughty List" video

Capitol Records

Liam Payne and TikTok star-turned-singer Dixie D’Amelio have another gift for fans to unwrap.

The two have released the music video for their holiday duet, “Naughty List,” and it’s filled with plenty of Christmas cheer.

It kicks off with Liam singing inside a giant snow globe and Dixie, dressed in a gold suit, decorating a Christmas tree. The two, and some of their festive friends, then take turns posing inside a photo booth at a holiday party.

Liam and Dixie debuted “Naughty List” back in October.

“I have fallen in love with TikTok and I’m excited to have some fun leading up to the holidays with Dixie and her family,” Liam tweeted at the time. “As we approach Halloween and Christmas during such a whirlwind year it’s important everyone looks out for each other, so please join in the fun with us.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

