Liam Payne apologizes to Zayn Malik: “Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever”

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Liam Payne walked back the inflammatory comments he made about One Direction and Zayn Malik.

To recap, the singer was a guest on Logan Paul‘s Impaulsive podcast, where he made references to Zayn’s breakup with model Gigi Hadid, his alleged physical altercation with her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and hinted Zayn’s parents were not very supportive.

“There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side,” he also said during the lengthy interview that drew immediate backlash from 1D’s fans.

Liam has since taken to Twitter to issue a mea culpa and explained what he meant by those statements. “Guys – I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide,” he wrote. “They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have.”

He added in a follow-up tweet, “I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

Liam did not address any of the other gossip-sparking remarks he made on the podcast, so his apology has garnered mixed reactions from his fanbase. Some fans are urging the singer to recant his statement that his music “outsold everybody within the band,” while others asked him to clarify the comment he made about a backstage altercation where “one member in particular threw me up a wall.”

Liam Payne’s name was trending on Twitter as of Thursday morning.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.