Liam Payne confirms engagement: “We’re just really happy”

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

It’s true: Liam Payne is getting married.

After it was first reported last week, the singer confirmed his engagement to model Maya Henry during an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America Thursday.

“We’re just really happy,” he said. “The last week, I’ve just had a birthday, my son has gone to school for the first time today, so it seems like a lot of firsts for me really, actually, which is great.”

Liam, who just turned 27, shares a son, Bear, with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole.

Also on GMA, Liam reflected on the 10th anniversary of One Direction and discussed the possibility of a reunion.

“It feels amazing to be doing 10 years of anything really, especially to have the success level that we’ve had,” he said. “I’m just really grateful the fans have stuck around and we still, each of us, have a career, which I think has been the most amazing thing out of all of it, really.”

“As far as reunions go, I don’t know too much,” he added, “but I got wonderful lovely birthday messages from everyone, which was really, really nice.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



