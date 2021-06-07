Liam Payne reveals he’s no longer engaged to Maya Henry

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss

Liam Payne is no longer an engaged man.

The singer revealed during an episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett that he split with his former fiancee Maya Henry.

“I feel better out of it. I didn’t feel good for doing what I did, but it had to happen,” Liam said of the breakup. “That’s the corny way of saying it, it was the best for both of us. But it just feels like that.”

He added, “I need to sort myself out. I already feel good, and I hope she’s happy.”

Liam also admitted that he hasn’t been very good at relationships, and indicated he may have been the reason for the split.

“I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” the 27-year-old singer said. “That annoys me…I just need to work on myself before I put myself onto somebody else. And I feel that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

Liam and Maya, 21, initially confirmed their engagement in August 2020.

