Liam Payne reveals phone call with Harry Styles: “I’d love for us [all] to get in a room at some point”

Ever since One Direction celebrated their 10th anniversary last year, fans have been hoping for a reunion — and it seems Liam Payne really wants one too, even if it doesn’t involve making any music.

As Britian’s Capital FM reports, during a recent Instagram Live, Liam was asked if he’s been in touch with Harry Styles. He revealed, “Yeah, I did speak to Harry, [it] was really lovely actually. He called because he has a sixth sense if I’m struggling or one of us is in trouble, I feel like.”

“I spoke to him and it was a really lovely catch-up actually, and I’ve got a lot of love for the man. He’s great, he’s really, really great,” gushed Liam.

“Y’know, It’s hard in this position sometimes, you’re watching people’s stories from afar that you used to know so well,” Liam said wistfully. “That can be difficult, when you feel like a piece of you is missing with them…I think we’ve all felt this at different times, me and the boys.”

“It’s almost like missing a very dear friend a lot of the time, but everyone’s so busy and you’ve got to be understanding of all that,” he noted, and then added, “I’d love for us to get in a room at some point, I think it would be the best thing.”

“We’ve all said it outside, but we’ve just not said it to each other!” Liam pointed out. Then he joked, “There’s a song in there somewhere! Somebody write that down!”

As Liam said, his former band mates are busy: Louis Tomlinson is working on new music, Niall Horan just released a single with Anne-Marie, Zayn Malik‘s a new father and Harry’s filming a movie — when he’s not polishing his BRIT and Grammy Awards, that is.

