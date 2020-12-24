Liam Payne says his young son Bear "reignited Christmas" for him

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Becoming a dad made Liam Payne excited about the holidays again.

The 27-year-old singer tells People that his now three-and-a-half-year-old, Bear, whom he shares with his ex lover, Cheryl, has helped bring the Christmas spirit back into his life.

“For me, it really reignited Christmas. I moved away from home at 17, so Christmas kind of took on a new meaning,” Liam says. “It was great to be able to shower people with gifts and make everybody feel welcome, but Christmas always felt a little bit hollow for some reason. Now he’s kind of filled that hole for me and I understand it all over again.”

This year Bear is old enough to truly understand and enjoy the holiday, which makes things even more fun for Liam.

“He completely gets it now! He’s been watching Home Alone and ‘Merry Christmas, you filthy animal’ was one of his first phrases,” Liam laughs. “I think it is absolutely hilarious. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Liam, who’ll be spending this holiday with fiancée Maya Henry, released a Christmas single this year, “Naughty List,” with Dixie D’Amelio.

Liam also helped launch a fun Christmas treat for Harry Potter fans earlier this month. The digital interactive experience, “Deck the Great Hall,” allows fans to write messages to loved ones via magical floating candles that illuminate Hogwarts’ iconic hall. It’s available on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter website.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.