Liam Payne teams with Wizarding World of Harry Potter for digital Christmas experience

Courtesy of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Ultimate Harry Potter fan Liam Payne has helped launch a brand-new virtual Christmas experience for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The digital interactive space, “Deck the Great Hall,” allows fans to write messages to loved ones via magical floating candles that will illuminate Hogwarts’ iconic hall.

Each candle is numbered, so fans can seek out specific messages or just browse other fans’ notes. Liam sent the first message, to his young son Bear. He also left a hidden message for fans to find.

“I’ve always loved Harry Potter and we always make sure we find time to watch each of the films every Christmas,” Liam says in a statement. “Every time I see those floating candles filling the Great Hall, it makes me wish I could do that in my house so I was really excited to hear that I could send one virtually.”



He adds, “I think one of the most important parts of Christmas is sending love to the people you care most about and Deck the Great Hall is such an ace way to do this. I hope lots of fans join in and I can’t wait to read everyone’s messages!”

To see all the messages and submit your own, go to GreatHall.Wizardingworld.com.

By Andrea Tuccillo

