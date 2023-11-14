“Like being in the room with God herself”: Sarah Paulson still can’t get over Taylor Swift show

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Among the many, many celebrities who attended Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour was Emmy-winning actress Sarah Paulson, who went to a Los Angeles show with her friend Lupita Nyong’o. And from what Paulson told People, it sounds like she’s still shook by the experience.

“The last time I was starstruck — this is how powerful she is — was [when] I went to a Taylor Swift concert and I didn’t even meet her,” Paulson told People. “For me, it was like being in the room with God herself.”

Paulson went on to relate how she and Nyong’o, who weren’t “full-blown Swifties” at the time, made it to their floor seats. That’s when someone from Taylor’s team came out and handed her a bag of merch, saying, “This is from Taylor.”

“I was like, ‘I think I’m going to faint,'” Paulson recalls. “I just was like, ‘This is the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me.’ I didn’t take my bracelets off for two months. It was a real situation.”

“I get that people love her in a lot of different ways and for a lot of different reasons, but for me, her songwriting is just so spectacular. It’s just incredible,” she raved. “I can’t believe how many of her songs I love.”

Paulson’s newfound Swiftie cred came in handy recently, she told People: she was walking down the street in New York City and heard two young girls singing Taylor’s hit “Anti-Hero.”

“I started singing along with them on the street. They turned around, and they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I think they recognized me,” she says. “It was just a very cool New York moment, but also kind of [speaks to] the communication of the power of Taylor Swift.”

