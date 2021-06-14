Lil Baby and Justin Bieber will headline Jay-Z’s 2021 Made in America festival

ABC

Jay-Z and Roc Nation’s 10th annual Made in America festival kicks off Labor Day weekend with performances from headliners Lil Baby and Justin Bieber.

The lineup for the two-day event was unveiled Monday on Instagram, and will include additional sets from Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, MoneyBagg Yo, Lil Durk, A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, 42 Dugg and more.

Fans also will definitely be excited to see artists like North Carolina rapper Morray, as well as New York native Bobby Shmurda, who who returned home from prison earlier this year.

Made in America is produced by Jay’s Roc Nation, and will take place on Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5, on Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. This year’s event will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner. A portion of the net proceeds also will support The REFORM Alliance, a criminal justice reform organization chaired by Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin.

Additional performers for the 2021 festival will be revealed at a later date. Tickets are now available at MadeInAmerica.com.

