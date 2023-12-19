Lil Nas X capsule collection coming from Coach

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lil Nas X has been working with Coach for a while now and he’s dropping a new capsule collection, just in time for, um, the day after Christmas.

WWD reports that the The Lil Nas X Drop capsule features pieces from Coach’s winter collection that he handpicked and customized, with the help of the brand’s creative director, Stuart Vevers.

Some of the items in the collection are shearling coats in pop colors; pieces with concert merch-inspired graphics; and a varsity jacket with patches featuring Lil Nas X-related images, like his cats and Aries, his Zodiac sign.

Vevers tells WWD that the collection amplifies “color, texture and graphics to create pieces that celebrate our love for individuality and authentic self-expression that we share [with Lil Nas].”

The bad news is that the capsule will only be available in select Coach stores and on Coach.com starting December 26. But hey — maybe you can use your new Christmas gift cards to buy it?

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.