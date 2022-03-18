Lil Nas X is back and already teasing brand-new music: “New album close to finished”

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Shortly after making his grand return to social media after a four-month hiatus, Lil Nas X is already teasing his next music chapter.

On TikTok, he shared snippets of several songs that on first listen seem to be more serious than the collection found on his debut album, Montero.

A track titled “LEAN ON ME” was among some of the songs he teased, Lil Nas X pretended to play a synth keyboard while walking on a treadmill and spat the bars, “I’m doing real s***/ Some never worried about a bill s*** / That build a house on the hills s***/ The money’s gravy/ It’s coming crazy/ My sister just had another baby.” He also rapped, “Yesterday, yesterday, everyday/ I’m on this planet turning lemons into lemonade!”

LNX also asked fans to vote on two tracks, titled “late to the party (ft. youngboy)” and “down souf h*** ft. saucy santana,” and asked them “which one y’all want first?” It appears the music he used to tease his new tracks was also a sped-up version of a future single.

When fans asked if this means a deluxe version of Montero is on the horizon, the Grammy winner declared, “nah new album close to finished.”

Lil Nas X released his debut studio album on September 17, which is up for Album of the Year and more at this year’s Grammy Awards.

