Lil Nas X is “happy” he is able to make LGBTQ youth feel seen

Lil Nas X picked up the prestigious Hal David Starlight Award on Thursday night and was honored among the new class of inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The award is presented to “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs.” Previous winners include Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and Drake.

Speaking with Extra on the red carpet, the “Industry Baby” rapper was asked about the significance of the moment and how he’s helping LGBTQ youth feel seen.

He said the recognition “means the world” to him, adding, “It’s always scary when you’re the first — or one of the first — people to take a big role in the world.” The 23-year-old Grammy winner continued, “I’m navigating my way through it and I’m happy that people are inspired by me [and] what I’m doing.”

Lil Nas X also offered a supportive message to LGBTQ fans who are being targeted and harassed either online or by their peers because of their sexuality. “I remember that everything happens for a reason and there’s nothing the world is going to give to me that I can’t take,” he offered.

Additionally, he shared a special message for fans during Pride month: “We need to get a certain word put into the dictionary.” He declined to say it out loud, as the term is not safe for work.

Lil Nas X previously made his case on Twitter to add the word “b*ssy” to the dictionary. Dictionary.com has since responded to his request, “We added WAP to the dictionary, so anything’s possible” — a reference to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit song.

