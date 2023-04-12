Lil Nas X, Kesha, Zedd, Paula Abdul to guest on Disney+’s ‘The Muppets Mayhem’

Disney+

Big-name pop stars jamming with The Muppets — can you picture that? Disney+ has released a list of all the famous musicians who’ll be guest starring on The Muppets Mayhem, a new series focusing on The Muppets’ famous Electric Mayhem Band.

The series follows the band — Dr. Teeth, Animal, Janice, Lips, Zoot and Floyd — as they attempt to record their first-ever studio album. The concept is that they’re a legendary band who everyone has heard of, but they struggle to fit into today’s music industry.

Of course, the band runs into some real-life artists on their journey, including Lil Nas X, Kesha, Zedd, Paula Abdul, “Weird Al” Yankovic, country superstar Chris Stapleton, deejays Steve Aoki and deadmau5, Mötley Crüe‘s Tommy Lee and many more.

A lot of those guests appear in the new trailer for the show, including Lil Nas X, who claims, “I grew up idolizing Dr. Teeth. I bought gold grills just to be like him!”

Even Ryan Seacrest will pop up on the series, which debuts May 10. In addition, some of the guest actors who’ll be appearing include Rachel Bloom, Kevin Smith, Nicole Byer, Morgan Freeman, Jack McBrayer and Danny Trejo.

