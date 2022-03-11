Lil Nas X makes first appearance since vanishing in December — in a commercial

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

If you wondered if Lil Nas X was okay after the “Industry Baby” rapper suddenly disappeared in mid-December after revealing in since-deleted tweets that he tested positive for COVID-19, fear not. He’s quietly made his return by starring in a new commercial for wireless headphones.

Teaming with Logitech for their UE Fits Custom Earbuds, the Grammy winner is seen pacing around his home in his neon pink silk pajamas before putting on his new headphones. He’s then transported to another world full of neon-colored butterflies and blooming flowers.

Lil Nas X drinks it all in while bopping his head to the instrumental of his song “That’s What I Want.”

It is unknown when the commercial was filmed, but this marks the first time Lil Nas X has appeared publicly since December 17, when he posted a string of tweets about contracting COVID-19. He said at the time, “I’m not sure whether i’ve had the omarion or alicia keys variant of covid but this has not been a fun journey.” He also promised fans, “Now that i’m sure i won’t die from covid i will now begin making mildly funny jokes about having it.”

Soon after, the tweets were deleted and Lil Nas X’s once very active social media presence went dark, leading fans to worry about his well-being. Fans caused his name to trend several times on Twitter as they tried to locate the “Panini” rapper, while others wondered if this was all an elaborate publicity stunt.

We may soon have an answer: After the commercial dropped, Lil Nas X wiped his Instagram account clean — sans for one image promoting his album, Montero — and cryptically wrote “love & miss u guys. back soon.”

