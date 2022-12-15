Lil Nas X makes Native Son 101 List highlighting Black gay and queer men

CJ Robinson

Little Nas X has landed another honor: He’s made the 2022 Native Son 101 List.

Native Son was founded by activist Emil Wilbekin to elevate and empower Black gay and queer men. The 101 List, now in its third year, includes those who made an impact in 2022 by breaking through glass ceilings and achieving culture-making milestones in the fields of sports, politics business, music, film and television, theater, media, fashion and beauty.

Lil Nas X made the list for the second year in a row by raising over $500,000 for queer- and women-focused charities, while also becoming an ambassador for the YSL Beauty brand.

Others who made the list include Billy Porter, comedian Jerrod Carmichael, Vogue Editor-In-Chief Edward Enniful, stylist Law Roach, rapper Saucy Santana and Byron Perkins, the first out gay football player at a historically Black college or university.

In a statement, Wilbekin says, “The List shines a spotlight on the players who are shape-shifting our world, moving culture, and rewriting the narrative of what it means to be a Black gay and queer man now. It has truly become a staple and celebration for our organization and community.”

You can see the full list at nativeson.us.

