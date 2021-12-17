Lil Nas X revealed he tested positive for COVID-19: “This has not been a fun journey”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Variety

Lil Nas X is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19. The “Industry Baby” rapper maintained his sarcastic attitude when letting fans know of his recent health battle.

“Now that i’m sure i won’t die from covid i will now begin making mildly funny jokes about having it,” he tweeted on Friday. A few minutes later he came out with his first zinger and quipped, “I’m not sure whether i’ve had the omarion or alicia keys variant of covid but this has not been a fun journey.”

He also declared, “i only talk to people who have covid now” and joked that people who have contracted the virus “run this s***!” He also provided an X-rated reason why “covid sucks.”

Earlier this week, the Grammy winner pulled out of the U.K.’s 2021 Jingle Bell Ball after some of his crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Coldplay also had to bow out for similar matters.

It was unknown at the time who within Lil Nas X’s camp contracted the novel coronavirus.

He now joins a list of other celebrities who have battled COVID-19, including Doja Cat, Charlie Puth, Ed Sheeran, Ashanti, DJ Khalid and many others.

