Lil Nas X says his next album is “something for the girls to get ready and party to”

It’s only been six months since ﻿Lil Nas X released Montero, but he’s already thinking about his next album.

The Grammy winner began teasing his new music and collaborations last month, and on Tuesday, he answered some fans’ questions about his forthcoming studio effort. Responding to a tweet claiming that his new work is “more of a ‘turn up’ album” that’s “gonna be a party,” the rapper added his own description.

Quoting the tweet, he said his next album is “something fun, something for the summertime, something for the girls to get ready and party to.”

He also hinted that he’s hopes his new album will be more groundbreaking than his studio debut, tweeting out, “If they don’t move the goal post, you didn’t do anything worthwhile.”

Lil Nas X returned to social media last month after an unexplained four-month hiatus, which he jokingly called “maternity leave.”

On TikTok, he shared snippets of several new songs, including a track titled “Lean on My Body.” The rapper also posted clips of two other tracks, titled “late to the party (ft.youngboy)” and “down souf h*** ft. saucy santana,” and asked fans “which one y’all want first?” LNX has yet to release any of the tracks he teased.

Fans first learned a new album was underway when they asked if the clips were part of a deluxe version of Montero, but Lil Nas X declared, “nah new album close to finished.”

The title and release date of his sophomore album are currently unknown.

