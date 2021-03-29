Lil Nas X shrugs off "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" backlash, teases "Satan Shoes" collab with MSCHF

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Lil Nas X said he was well aware about the potential uproar his new music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” would cause and he has one message to his haters: “Stay mad.”

The music video caused anger for its depiction of scenes from the bible and — of course — Lil Nas X giving Satan a lap dance at the end.

When one critic claimed Lil Nas X was pushing an agenda onto children, Lil Nas clapped back, “I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job.”

“I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the [stuff] y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay,” the Grammy winner said in another tweet on Saturday. “So i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”

To further vex his critivs, Lil Nas X announced a new shoe collaboration with MSCHF — in which they redesigned 666 Nike sneakers that “contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood,” a pentagram and retail for $1,018.

Nike denies any involvement with the sneaker.

The announcement, however, caught the attention of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who said on Sunday that the shoes are proof that “we are in a fight for the soul of our nation.”

In response, Lil Nas X remarked, “Ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job!”

The “Old Town Road” singer further trolled haters by releasing a fake apology video about the shoes, which starts off with him pretending to cry before jump cutting to the now-infamous end of the “Call Me By Your Name” music video.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.