Lil Nas X teams with Coach for “Courage to Be Real” campaign

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Lil Nas X is the newest face of Coach and has teamed with the luxury brand for an all new campaign that celebrates authenticity.

This campaign is near and dear to the rapper’s heart because it inspires him reflect on his past. “My whole career has been about breaking down doors, and this campaign represents everything I’ve overcome so far,” he expressed in a statement.

Lil Nas X is serving as Coach’s newest global ambassador to roll out its “Courage to Be Real” campaign, which promotes “courageous self-expression.” He explained, “It’s about walking into new chapters of life, new experiences and new versions of myself, and it’s rooted in authenticity and self-expression — two things I really care about.”

This is his first campaign with Coach, which is celebrated in a brand new call to action movie. Lil Nas X stars in the video that is soundtracked to his “Star Walkin'” anthem. It sees him walking through a series of doors that open up to pivotal moments from his life before he winds up performing in front of a sold out stadium.

“This film tells the story of Lil Nas X’s evolution to become the person he is today, and the obstacles he overcame,” the description explains.

