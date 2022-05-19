Lil Nas X to receive prestigious award at Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Nas X has already won many awards in his young career, but he’s going to be getting a particularly prestigious one next month.

Nas will receive the Hal David Starlight Award at this year’s Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction gala, scheduled for June 16 in New York City. The award is given to “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs.” Some of the past winners of the award include Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Drake, John Mayer, Rob Thomas, Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls and Imagine Dragons‘ Dan Reynolds.

Legendary musician and producer Nile Rodgers, the Songwriters Hall of Fame chair, says in a statement, “Lil Nas X is someone we are very proud to award the Hal David Starlight Award to. He has perhaps better than anyone demonstrated how powerful great songs are with ‘Old Town Road’ and Montero dominating the charts for almost every day of the last three years.”

Rodgers adds, “If you’re lucky enough to be alive at this time, you know exactly who Lil Nas X is and he’s an incredible and inspirational person for every one of his communities as well.”

Stars who’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year include Mariah Carey, Eurythmics, The Isley Brothers and The Neptunes.

