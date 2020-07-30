Listen now: Sam Smith finds an "Oasis" on new single

As promised, Sam Smith has released their new single, “My Oasis,” featuring Grammy-nominated Nigerian Afro-fusion star Burna Boy. There’s also a lyric video to go with it.

In the midtempo song, Sam imagines being in an emotional desert, and sings, “Oh, babe, I really need you/My feelings gettin’ deeper/My mind is in a free fall/But there’s nothing I can do when it comes to you/You play with my emotions/I’m flowin’ like the ocean/I pray for your devotion/My oasis.”

“This track has been a beautiful release of emotions for me during this time,” says Sam. “I’ve been a fan of Burna Boy for years now and am so happy to have a tune with him.”

On Instagram, they wrote of the song, “I hope you love it like I do. Miss you and sending buckets of cyber love to you all.”

“My Oasis” follows Sam’s recent singles “To Die For” and “I’m Ready,” the latter a collaboration with Demi Lovato. Their third album was delayed due to COVID-19; we’re still waiting for a release date.





By Andrea Dresdale

