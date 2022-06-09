Listen to Halsey’s new single “So Good” now

Capitol Music Group

After going viral on TikTok by complaining that their record company wouldn’t release their new song unless they went viral on TikTok, Halsey has finally dropped the song in question: “So Good.”

The official video for the track, which was directed by Halsey’s parter Alev Aydin, will premiere tomorrow, June 10. Halsey had said that Alev, the father of their son Ender, is the subject of the song.

The song is about wanting someone who is unavailable, because they’re already in another relationship. “You’re all I think about and everywhere I look/I know it’s bad, but we could be so good,” Halsey sings.

Last year, Halsey told Allure, “Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both, like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with.'”

Halsey headlines New York City’s Governors Ball this Saturday, and the Hollywood Bowl in LA on June 21.

As previously reported, Halsey made headlines when they claimed that their label held up the release of a new single on the condition they fabricate a “fake viral moment on TikTok.”

