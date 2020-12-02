Listen to previously unreleased Britney Spears track in honor of her 39th birthday

RCA Records

In celebration of Britney Spears’ 39th birthday today, her record label has a treat for fans.

RCA Records has released the previously unreleased track, “Swimming in the Stars,” on all digital music streaming services.

As previously reported, the song is also available as an exclusive vinyl pressing at Urban Outfitters. Online orders of the vinyl are expected to ship January 15.

In addition to “Swimming in the Stars,” Britney’s official site is selling a new limited edition deluxe vinyl of her 2016 album, Glory. The LP is available for pre-order now and will be available in stores December 4.

The Glory vinyl includes all 17 tracks from the original album, plus two unreleased songs and remixes of “Mood Ring.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.