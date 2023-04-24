Lizzo addresses Tennessee drag ban, brings out drag queens during Knoxville show

ABC

Lizzo is making her stance clear on Tennessee’s recent legislation that bans drag shows from taking place in public or in front of children.

The “Special” singer took a moment during her tour stop at Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday to address the matter by bringing out a group of drag queens on stage with her for a festive dance moment that included some RuPaul’s Drag Race stars like Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Kandy Muse, Vanessa Vanjie and others.

“THANK YOU TO THESE BEAUTIFUL DRAG QUEENS FOR SHOWING THEIR PRIDE IN TENNESSEE,” she captioned a clip of the moment on Instagram.

In another clip shared to Lizzo’s Twitter account, she addressed the audience, saying, “In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee. Don’t go to Tennessee.’ We don’t have to boo that person, their reason was valid. But why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?”

“The people who need to feel this release the most?! Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers? And celebrate our differences. And celebrate fat, black women,” she continued. “What people are doing in Tennessee is giving hope. So, thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us.”

“You have my heart Knoxville. Thank you for sharing a safe space with me,” Lizzo captioned the clip.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.