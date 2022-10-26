Lizzo, BTS, Selena Gomez, Harry Styles and more nominated for 2022 People’s Choice Awards

E! Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more are up for a 2022 People’s Choice Award.

The list for Album of 2022 is stacked, with Harry’s House squaring off against Lizzo’s Special, Taylor Swift‘s Midnights, Beyoncé‘s Renaissance and The Weeknd‘s Dawn FM.

Another stacked category is Music Video of 2022, which includes Taylor’s “Anti-Hero,” Harry’s “As It Was,” Charlie Puth‘s “Left and Right” with BTS‘ Jung Kook, Adele‘s “Oh My God,” Selena Gomez and Coldplay‘s “Let Somebody Go,” BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” and BTS’ “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

The Song of 2022 category sees Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” squaring off against Harry’s “As It Was,” Jack Harlow‘s “First Class,” Lady Gaga‘s “Hold My Hand” and Bey’s “Break My Soul.”

Collaboration Song of 2022 pits Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran‘s “Bam Bam” against Elton John‘s “Hold Me Closer” duet with Britney Spears and Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Sweetest Pie.”

Lizzo also faces off against Taylor, Gaga and Bey — as well as Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion — in the Female Artist of 2022 category. As for Male Artist of 2022, Harry, Jack, The Weeknd and Charlie all earned nods.

Group of 2022 sees BTS squaring off against 5 Seconds of Summer, BLACKPINK, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic, Panic! At the Disco and Måneskin.

In the category for New Artist of 2022, Dove Cameron, GAYLE, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Steve Lacy all earned nods.

Harry, BTS, Dua, Ed and Billie Eilish also earned nods for Concert Tour of 2022.

Selena’s Only Murders in the Building is up for Comedy Show of 2022, and she’s nominated for Female TV Star of 2022.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards air Tuesday, December 6 at 9 p.m. ET on both NBC and E!

