Lizzo covers People magazine’s Women Changing the World Issue

“Good as Hell” pop star Lizzo gets personal about her road to success, body image, her experience learning about Blackness and more, as the cover girl of People’s Women Changing the World Issue.

“There was no Lizzo before Lizzo,” the 33-year-old superstar said in a sit-down interview. In detailing her road to success, the singer/songwriter said, “I had to blaze a trail.”

It took two years for Lizzo’s Grammy-winning hit single, “Truth Hurts,” to gain popularity but after blowing up on TikTok, the song – and Lizzo – became a music industry favorite.

Her success garnered millions of fans, some of whom were critical of her physical appearance.

“Okay, we all know I’m fat,” she said in the People article, which hits stands Friday. “I know I’m fat. It doesn’t bother me. I like being fat, and I’m beautiful and I’m healthy…”

The star has often spoken out about body shaming and being comfortable in her skin. “I really don’t understand why I can’t just exist in my body,” Lizzo told ABC last year.

In response to all of the body-image noise, Lizzo says she considers herself a “body icon.”

Lizzo also said growing up, she quickly learned the truth about being Black in America. Her parents made sure to enlighten her about the Black experience and how to maneuver it.

“I don’t think my dad wanted to tell us about the gruesome murders that happen to Black people all the time,” Lizzo said. “But Black parents have this responsibility to let their children know what can happen.”

The star recently announced her new body-positive reality TV show, set to air on Amazon Prime this month. She considers the new dance show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the “greatest moment of my career yet.”

