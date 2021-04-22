Lizzo encourages her fans to do something nice for themselves after feeling “helpless”

BET2020/Getty Images for BET NETWORKS

Lizzo may come across as perpetually confident and happy, but even she has days where she can’t find the silver lining.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the “Truth Hurts” rapper debuted her new makeover and explained what possessed her to change up her look.

“Hi. I felt helpless today,” she began the emotionally vulnerable post. “I changed my hair color and did my makeup and made funny faces to make myself laugh. It’s the least I could do.”

The rapper’s new look consisted of bronze-colored hair, of which she styled in double buns on the top of her head. In addition, Lizzo’s face freckles were put on prominent display, delighting fans.

While the 32-year-old singer didn’t expand further on what caused her to feel down, she expressed to her 10.2 million followers the importance of being kind and patient with yourself.

“If you haven’t done anything nice for yourself today this is your sign to find a light,” encouraged the Grammy winner. “Black girls, I love you. We deserve to be protected and loved.”

The emotionally open post not only resonated with Lizzo’s fans, but with some of her closest allies as well.

“Confident” singer Demi Lovato declared in the comment section, “She’s a queen who must be protected at all costs” before following up with an additional remark to encourage, “We love you.”

Other famous faces who sent in some support included Tamar Braxton, who expressed, “U are beautiful.”

A later Instagram story from Lizzo appeared to show that her spirits had been lifted, as she filmed herself happily mouthing along the lyrics to the Bee Gees 1977 hit “More Than A Woman.”

