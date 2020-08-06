Lizzo inks her first TV deal, with Amazon Studios

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Popstar Lizzo has inked her first major television deal, with Amazon Studios.

It was announced today that the Grammy-winning pop singer plans to work with the streaming service to develop television series that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” Lizzo said in a press release, calling the deal a “dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “She has such a unique perspective, and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

Lizzo made her film debut in the 2019 feature film Hustlers and voiced a character in the animated film UglyDolls. She’s become a household name since releasing her platinum-selling album, Cuz I Love You, featuring hits including “Truth Hurts,” “Juice,” and “Good As Hell.”

At the top of the year, Lizzo performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and later won the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award at the BET Awards.

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.