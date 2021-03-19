Lizzo launching new Amazon reality show to find "dream team" of full-figured dancers and models

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Have you ever dreamed of twerking on stage with Lizzo? Now may be your chance.

The singer has put out a casting call for her new reality show with Amazon that’s aimed at finding a talented group of full-figured dancers and models.

Lizzo posted a call to action video on Instagram, captioning it, “BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE! Are you a full-figured dancer or model? Have you felt underrepresented and under appreciated? THEN I’M LOOKIN FOR YOU!”

“It’s time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and @amazonstudios is helping ya grrrl on this journey!” Lizzo added.

To apply for the show, head to BigGrrrls.com.

“Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime,” the site reads. “Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy — and that a**. Got the juice? Apply now.”

This as-yet-untitled reality show is first project announced as part of Lizzo’s overall deal with Amazon Studios that was announced last August. She’ll serve as executive producer on the series.

By Andrea Tuccillo

