Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, RAYE to join Elton John at Glastonbury Festival

The lineup for the United Kingdom’s most prestigious festival, Glastonbury, has been revealed. It had already been reported that Elton John would headline the event for the first time, and that it would be his last-ever U.K. show, but now a whole slew of big names have been added to the June event.

Lizzo — who performed on the Grammy Awards last month — will also be headlining. Other acts on the bill include Lewis Capaldi, Carlie Rae Jepsen, Lil Nas X, RAYE, Måneskin, Guns N’ Roses and Lana Del Rey. More acts are still to be revealed. Glastonbury takes place June 21 to 25 in Somerset, England.

Of note this year: the festival’s co-organizer Emily Eavis promised to get as close to a 50/50 split of male and female acts as possible. She ended up with a 52% male lineup, as The Guardian reports, because Guns N’ Roses were brought in after a previously confirmed female headliner pulled out because she “changed her touring plans.” Eavis didn’t say who she was talking about, but that she hoped the woman would headline within the next five years.

Taylor Swift was supposed to headline Glastonbury in 2020 but it was canceled due to COVID. Taylor’s Eras Tour this summer means she’s not available for the event.

